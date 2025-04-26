Invesco Ltd. Acquires 73,145 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,136.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $84.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

