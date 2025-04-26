Invesco Ltd. Acquires 79,698 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of NovoCure worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 621,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NovoCure by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 437,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $34.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVCR

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.