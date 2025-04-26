Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 2,035.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Honest were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Honest by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,693.80. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on HNST

Honest Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.