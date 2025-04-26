Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Inari Medical worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NARI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

