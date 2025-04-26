Invesco Ltd. Buys 697 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of Synaptics worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synaptics

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.