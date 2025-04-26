Invesco Ltd. Buys 81,692 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLNC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,075.44. This represents a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $758.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.