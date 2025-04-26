Invesco Ltd. Buys New Stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kewaunee Scientific

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director Keith M. Gehl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,500. This trade represents a 5.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $59,819.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,175.68. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $440,326. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

Kewaunee Scientific Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

