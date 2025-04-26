Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,724,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $858.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.82.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

