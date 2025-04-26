Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 110,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GHY opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.71%.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.