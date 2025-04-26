Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 110,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GHY opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $13.66.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.