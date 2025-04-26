Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Barrett Business Services worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,682,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

