Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000.

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $24.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $369.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

