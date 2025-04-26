Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in JOYY by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JOYY by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

YY opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

