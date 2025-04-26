Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Scorpio Tankers worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 458,120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 181,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 873.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.01. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

