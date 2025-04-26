Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 105,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,281 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,985,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 119,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.63 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

