Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 395.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tiptree by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.19. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.