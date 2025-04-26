Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.87% of Gannett worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gannett by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.09 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

