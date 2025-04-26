Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VRTS opened at $153.11 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.18 and a fifty-two week high of $252.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

