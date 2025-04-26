Invesco Ltd. Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOSL. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AOSL opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

