Invesco Ltd. Has $5.58 Million Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,958 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.'s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

About Papa Johns International



Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

