Invesco Ltd. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGR opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0973 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

