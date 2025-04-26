Invesco Ltd. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 205.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

