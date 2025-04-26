Invesco Ltd. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Quaker Chemical worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,153,000 after buying an additional 120,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,978,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.26. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

