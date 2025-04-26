Invesco Ltd. Has $6.41 Million Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of ACV Auctions worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.74.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.