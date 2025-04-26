Invesco Ltd. Has $6.50 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.