Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1,494.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter.

BUI stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $24.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

