Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UEC. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

