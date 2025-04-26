Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of LGI Homes worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in LGI Homes by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.99.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

