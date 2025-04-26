Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

