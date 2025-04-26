Invesco Ltd. Purchases 251,690 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 336.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of OneSpaWorld worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 29,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,644,000 after purchasing an additional 301,651 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,255,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 845,117 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

OSW opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

