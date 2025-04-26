Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,658,099 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 15,519.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.76% of Energy Vault worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Energy Vault Trading Up 3.3 %

NRGV stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.73. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

