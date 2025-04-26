Invesco Ltd. Purchases 430 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TowneBank by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOWN

About TowneBank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.