Invesco Ltd. Purchases 46,482 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $3,876,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SMP opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $526.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

