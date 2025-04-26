Invesco Ltd. Purchases 590,639 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 2,419.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

