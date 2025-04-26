Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 128,178 Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 147.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

Shares of TECX opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $61.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic ( NASDAQ:TECX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.55. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,718 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,877.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,317,276 shares in the company, valued at $63,722,993.76. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Lochner acquired 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $249,964.38. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,964.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 234,607 shares of company stock worth $8,955,655 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Profile

(Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.