Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

