Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1174 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

