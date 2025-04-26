Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Avanos Medical stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avanos Medical

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

