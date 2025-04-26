Invesco Ltd. Sells 113,597 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Forward Air by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $14.62 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $444.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

