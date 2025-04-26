Invesco Ltd. Sells 191,604 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Bilibili worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Bilibili Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.