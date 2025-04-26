Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,192 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.23% of FB Financial worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in FB Financial by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,146.22. This trade represents a 13.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,946,842.96. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,468. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

