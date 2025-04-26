Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,374 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Live Group worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

LLYVK opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -213.03 and a beta of 1.56.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

