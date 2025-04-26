Invesco Ltd. Sells 353,858 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.83% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of CPF opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $697.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.