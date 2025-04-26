Invesco Ltd. Sells 454,481 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,481 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter worth about $211,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lineage during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lineage by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get Lineage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $89.85.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.