Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 110,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 160,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,465,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

SMLR opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $353.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $3.21. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 72.65% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

