Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.