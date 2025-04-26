Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,370,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,319.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

