Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

