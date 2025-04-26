iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 2,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF by 1,698.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

