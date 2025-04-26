iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.23 and traded as high as $70.56. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 10,160 shares changing hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2,245.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

