iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

